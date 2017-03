Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Over the past two years, I have been blessed to try out so many different and unique jobs. But, in this week's Nikki-Dee, Can You Be Me?, the tables have turned.

Did you know I wake up at 12:45 a.m.? Or that I wear rollers in my hair while doing radio?

Yep!

It is all in a day's work.

Watch the video to see what it is like to be Nikki-Dee.