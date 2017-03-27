Meadowbrook High student arrested for sex crime against fellow student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A student at Meadowbrook High School has been arrested for a sex crime against a fellow student.

Investigators said the incident happened last week when a 19-year-old student inappropriately touched a 15-year-old girl who was known by the suspect.

Starlik Grate was charged with sexual battery.

Stay with WTVR.com and watch CBS 6 News for updates on this developing story.

Download the WTVR CBS 6 News App for your smartphone | Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from WTVR.com