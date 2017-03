Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Petersburg City Council members were briefed Monday night on the 2018 budget by consultants from the Robert Bobb Group.

Officials suggested job cuts and outsourcing some departments, including the Department of Parks and Recreation, utilities billing and collections, payroll, facilities maintenance as well as janitorial services.

The budget would also add 17 police officers and 14 firefighters. Those positions are currently vacant.