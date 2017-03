Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Firefighters rescued a dog from a townhouse fire early Monday morning.

The fire was reported at about 1:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Knightsmanor Court, off Azalea Avenue, in Henrico.

When firefighters arrived, they saw flames and heavy smoke coming from a two-story townhouse.

Firefighters searched inside for victims.

No one was found in the townhouse, but one dog was brought out unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.