Law enforcement issue warning after robbery on dirt road

CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. — Some Facebook users are glad they had Caroline Sheriff’s deputies to help them hit “reset” on the sale of a gaming console.

The sellers were instructed to meet the buyers at an address on Harris Road, a rural dirt road in Caroline County.

Once there, deputies said Karislam Miller and Christina Edens pulled out a gun and tried something you’d see on Grand Theft Auto.

Sheriff Tony Lippa said the sale would have gone smoother if it was in a designated safe area.

“We know that it works because it’s monitored by dispatch 24/7. We have two, once the program initially started, and the board has already approved a third in the Ladysmith area,” Lippa said.