Dog rescued in Henrico Townhouse fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va – Henrico County Firefighters rescued a dog from a townhouse fire Monday morning.

The fire was reported at 1:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Knightsmanor Ct.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw flames and heavy smoke coming from a 2 story townhouse. Firefighters searched inside for victims. No one was found int he townhouse, but one dog was brought out unharmed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.