Dog, left for dead in Kuwait, on her way to RVA

RICHMOND, Va. — The Richmond SPCA will be taking care of a dog injured and left for dead overseas.

When a member of the Virginia animal rescue group Homeward Trails spotted Diamond in Kuwait City last year, the dog was dragging herself through the sand. She had been hit by a car and left for dead, according to the Richmond SPCA.

“Sue [Bell] was in Kuwait helping dogs in need, but when she met Diamond, she knew that the dog was in desperate need of better care than she could receive where she was, and would have better prospects and greater resources if she could come to the States,” Richmond SPCA spokesperson Tabitha Treloar said.

When the Richmond SPCA learned of Diamond’s plight, the organization sprang into action.

“Our CEO Robin Starr saw Sue’s plea for help for Diamond on Facebook and immediately responded with an offer to bring the dog into the care of the Richmond SPCA where she will have the best veterinary care and be assured a permanent, loving home,” Treloar said.

After weeks of planning, Diamond and Sue were able to fly back to the U.S. over the weekend.

Diamond is expected to arrive in Richmond later Monday afternoon.