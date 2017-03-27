4 students on Henrico school bus that hit parked SUV in Richmond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Officials said no one was injured when a Henrico County Public Schools bus carrying four students from hit a parked SUV on Richmond’s Northside Monday afternoon.

The wreck happened around 4:20 p.m. at the intersection of Milton Street and the Richmond Henrico Turnpike.

Officials said the parents of the four children on the bus will be notified about what police called a "minor crash."

There has been no word if the bus driver will face any charges.

While the accident happened in Richmond, officials said Henrico police will be conducting the internal investigation.

Download the WTVR CBS 6 News App for your smartphone | Sign up for Breaking News email alerts from WTVR.com