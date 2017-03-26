Two displaced in Fulton Hill house fire

RICHMOND, Va. — Two adults have been displaced following a house fire that occurred the city’s Fulton Hill neighborhood Saturday morning.

Fire units were dispatched to the 5500 block of Campbell Avenue around 11 a.m. for a working residential fire. Everyone was reported to be outside of the home safely.

The fire was marked under control about an hour later.

While no one was injured, a man and a woman have been displaced in the fire. The Red Cross has been contacted to assist them.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.