Rain chances increasing this week

RICHMOND, Va. — Over half of Virginia is drier than normal. In fact, about 41% of the state is now in “moderate drought” status and 2% is in “severe drought”.

In Richmond, rain is over an inch below normal for March and two inches below normal for the year so far. Some areas of northern Virginia are about four inches below normal for the year.

The chances for rain increase for the week ahead. Isolated showers or thunderstorms are possible into Monday, but a cold front will bring a slightly better chance of some rain and storms later Tuesday.

We will be dry Wednesday and Thursday before another storm brings a good chance of a soaking rain Friday into very early Saturday.

A series of storms across the United States this week will produce heavy rainfall across the central states and parts of the south. The Rockies will see significant snowfall.

Locally, we do have the potential to see around an inch of rain by the time the week ends. Higher amounts are possible near the coast.

Stay with CBS 6, the Weather Authority.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: