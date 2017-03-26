Blossoms reach peak just in time for National Cherry Blossom Festival

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Despite a cold-weather snap that threatened to wipe them out, the cherry blossoms around the tidal basin reached peak bloom on Saturday, WDCW reported.

The National Mall branch of the National Park Service tweeted that the best viewing of the Yoshino trees will be for the next four to seven days.

BREAKING NEWS – Cherry blossoms reach peak bloom!! Best viewing of the Yoshino trees for the next 4-7 days. #BloomWatch #CherryBlossomDC pic.twitter.com/umWuSUfAhc — National Mall NPS (@NationalMallNPS) March 25, 2017

The news comes two weeks after there were concerns that 90% of this year’s bloom could have been wiped out during a cold-snap.

The start of peak bloom coincided with the official opening ceremonies for the National Cherry Blossom Festival that were held Saturday evening at the Warner Theater.

The National Cherry Blossom Festival runs until April 16. A list of the events can be found here.