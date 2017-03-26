Man shot at Colonial Heights apartment complex in possible domestic dispute

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in Colonial Heights that sent a man to the hospital Sunday night.

Officials told WTVR CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil that officers were called to the 200 block Lakeview Park Road at the Lakeview Apartments for reports of a shooting just after 8 p.m.

The victim was transported to Southside Regional Medical Center and then med-flighted to VCU Medical Center. Authorities said his injuries were life-threatening.

Sources called the incident a possible domestic dispute between a woman and her boyfriend.

Police said they are not looking for additional suspects.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

