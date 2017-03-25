Multiple crews truck in water to douse Quinton house fire

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. — Multiple crews battled a house fire in New Kent County Saturday afternoon.

The blaze broke out at a home off Rose Cottage Road in Quinton just before 4:10 p.m.

When crews arrived, the spotted heavy smoke and fire billowing from the east side of the home.

It took firefighters about an hour to get the blaze under control, but they were able to contain the fire to the attic.

There are no fire hydrants in the rural area, so crews from West Point, Hanover and Henrico trucked in the water for firefighters to douse the blaze.

No one was injured.

Officials said the two people who live at the home will be staying with family members.

There has been no word yet on what sparked the fire.