Richmond SPCA Dog Jog nets $168,000 for homeless animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – Hundreds turned out with their four-legged friends for a run and walk to benefit Central Virginia’s most needy pets.

The Richmond SPCA’s 15th annual Dog Jog and 5K took pace at the shelters headquarters on Hermitage Road.

Organizers said the popular event brings in much-needed money to help the SPCA rescue animals.

"We save from government shelters all over Virginia all year-long," Richmond SPCA CEO Robin Starr said. "We save about 4,000 homeless animals and this is how we have the money to do that crucial work."

WTVR CBS 6 anchor Greg McQuade returned as the emcee of the event and WTVR.com streamed the start of the dog jog LIVE on the station's Facebook page.

Officials said 418 runners took part in the 5K and that 562 dogs and their families had signed up for the jog.

The event raised nearly $168,000 at last check.