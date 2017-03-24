Old MacDonald Can’t Compete with the Farm at Maymont!

RICHMOND, Va. – The Children’s Farm at Maymont has been refurbished and renamed, the Farm at Maymont. After a one-year renovation the park is finally ready to unveil the new space. Henry Bireline, Director of Habitats and the Nature Center gave Jessica Noll an on location preview of the new attractions you will see. Come on out and enjoy the Farm at Maymont as the Grand Re-Opening happens Sunday, March 26th at noon. The farm opens at 10am. For more information you can visit https://maymont.org/animals/farm/