Man accused of stealing car, assaulting officers in Spotsylvania County

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A Fredericksburg man has been arrested and charged with stealing a car and assaulting two Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Deputies.

Robert Paul Hardee, 30, has been charged with two counts of assault on a law enforcement officer, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, destruction of property >$1000, resisting arrest and driving while suspended.

Investigators said the incident happened Thursday, March 23, at approximately 10:00 a.m.

Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the 1700 block of Hudgins Farm Circle for a report of a motor vehicle theft.

Deputies said they spotted the stolen vehicle during an interview with the victim.

Once deputies confirmed that the vehicle was stolen they attempted to take Hardee into custody.

“Robert became combative and assaulted two officers before they were able to gain control of him,” said the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office. “Robert was placed under arrest and transported to the magistrate, where he was ordered to be held without bond.”

Both officers were treated for minor injuries and returned to duty.

Hardee is currently being held without bond at the Rappahannock Regional Jail.