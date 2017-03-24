× Teacher, student used Snapchat in illicit relationship

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia high school teacher charged with having a sexual relationship with a student has admitted to the relationship, WHSV reported citing search warrants in the case.

Alisha Renee Largent, 25, of Harrisonburg, was arrested earlier this month and charged with taking indecent liberties with a 17-year-old Spotswood High School student.

Largent communicated with the student via Snapchat and text messages, according to those search warrants obtained by WHSV.

“We have high expectations for our employees and especially for our teachers in all of Rockingham County schools,” superintendent Dr. Carol Fenn told WHSV. “Our board has many policies from discrimination to sexual harassment to boundary policies and what we expect from our folks who work with children everyday. So, we will continue to maintain those high, high standards.”

Largent taught family and consumer sciences at the high school.

The arrest came after the school investigated an anonymous tip about the alleged relationship between teacher and student, the Daily News-Record reported.