Grab a brew and sing the Blues at the RVA Blues and Brew Fest

RICHMOND, Va. – We first met The Mike Lucci Band when they performed on our show five years ago. The talented ensemble was back on our LIVE show to perform a few songs for us and promote the 2017 RVA Blues and Brews Fest. The Mike Lucci Band is one of seven bands that will hit the stage Saturday, March 25th at Steam Bell Beer Works in Midlothian kicking off at noon. For more information, and to purchase tickets, you can visit https://www.facebook.com/events/402404360119415/ and http://www.mikelucciband.com/