When we’ll see highs in the 70s for a few days in a row

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday marked the start of astronomical Spring, but temperatures since then have taken quite a dip.

While we did have some prolonged warmer periods throughout the first half of the winter, any bursts of warmer air lately have been short in duration.

A warm front will push north of the area over the next few days, and highs will return to the 60s Friday and the 70s Saturday. The highs will stay in the 70s Sunday through Tuesday. A cold front pass through on Wednesday will drop temperatures a bit for the end of next week.

Signs point to some warmer air returning next weekend, but another cool-down may occur the middle of the following week.

CBS 6 Storm Team Links: