Police: Robber took taxi to and from Chesterfield bank

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man suspected of robbing a Chesterfield bank took a taxi both to and from the scene of the crime, according to Chesterfield Police.

The man took a taxi to the SunTrust bank along the 4800 block of Jefferson Davis Highway at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Upon arrival, police said the man walked inside and handled a teller a note that demanded money.

“Upon receiving cash, the suspect exited the bank, entered the waiting taxi and left the scene,” a Chesterfield Police spokesperson said.

No weapon was displayed and no one was hurt during the bank robbery.

“The taxi driver was not involved in the robbery,” police said.

Police officers were able to find the man.

He was later arrested in Richmond.

The man’s name and information about criminal charges have not yet been released.