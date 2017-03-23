Investigators raid 2 car dealerships, residence in Tri-Cities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. – The Department of Motor Vehicles law enforcement branch executed three search warrants at properties in the Tri-Cities Thursday.

A search warrant was executed at Tri-City Auto Sales located in the 300 block of the Boulevard in Colonial Heights.

CBS 6 was on the scene when investigators removed a computer and other items from the business. K-9 units were also spotted at the scene.

A witness said this was the fourth time they've seen investigators at the dealership in the past couple of months.

DMV Officials said they also executed another search warrant at another used car dealership located in the 1100 block of E. Washington Street in Petersburg and a home in this area.

The officials tell CBS 6 the searches are part of an ongoing investigation. They said they couldn’t comment further on the nature of the investigation or comment on whether the businesses are connected.

CBS 6 reporter Jake Burns spoke with a customer who said she bought a car from Tri-City Auto Sales on the Boulevard. She said she was having transmission issues with her vehicle.

However, she said other family members have purchased cars from the dealership and never had any problems.

Virginia State Police and Colonial Heights Police assisted in the searches, but they say the DMV is leading the investigation.

