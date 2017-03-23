× Driver killed while standing on I-64

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — The eastbound left lane of Interstate 64 is closed as Virginia State Police investigate a fatal crash at the 199 mile marker — past the Richmond International Airport — in Henrico County. The crash occurred around 9:05 a.m.

“A vehicle was stopped on the right shoulder. That driver was outside the vehicle, another vehicle traveling east ran off the road to the right striking the (pedestrian), that person died at the scene,” a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. “The driver of the vehicle that ran off the road was transported to VCU Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.”

Drivers were told to expect delays in the area.

The accident previously closed all interstate lanes in that area.