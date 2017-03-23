× I-64 eastbound lanes closed as police investigate deadly crash

HENRICO, Va. — All lanes of eastbound Interstate 64 are closed as Virginia State Police respond to a fatal motor vehicle crash. The crash occurred around 9:05 a.m. on I-64 E at the 199 mile marker in Henrico County, past the Richmond International Airport.

VDOT said that motorists can expect major delays and that traffic backups are approximately two miles, which could affect some access to the airport.

The lanes will be closed for a few hours, police said.