Girl calls 911 from back of SUV as parents overdose

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- A terrified Ohio girl had to call 911 from the backseat of an SUV after her parents overdosed on heroin.

The call was made to a 911 dispatcher in Cincinnati last Saturday, WLWT-TV reported.

"I'm scared," the girl told the dispatcher.

"I know you're scared, but you'll be o.k. It will be alright," the dispatcher responded.

The girl was unable to tell the dispatcher where she was - so they kept her on the phone until they could trace her location. But more importantly, the dispatcher helped to keep the girl calm.

"Is the car still running?" the dispatcher asked.

"Yeah. I don't know how to turn it off," the girl responded.

"Is it parked?" the dispatcher asked. "Did your parents park before they passed out or not?"

"It was in drive but I put it in park," the girl told the dispatcher.

The girl was able to describe the neighborhood where she was - and even used a boat parked in a front yard as a landmark for officers to hunt her down. Police and EMS arrived just in time to revive the girl's parents with Narcan.

Parents Paula Smith and Charles Dove are both facing charges.

The little girl, and a kitten she found in the neighborhood, were taken into protective custody.

"I found it on the street and it was all alone," the girl told the dispatcher of the kitten. "It liked me."