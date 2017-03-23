Driver killed on I-95 in Hanover

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- One person was killed in an accident on Interstate 95 south in Hanover. Virginia State Police are investigating the fatal Thursday morning crash.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes, near mile marker 91.6, at about 12:15 a.m.

Only one car was involved in the accident.

Police shut down the right southbound lane for a few hours during the investigation.

Police have not yet released the name of the person who was killed.

This is a developing story. Witnesses can submit news tips and photos here.