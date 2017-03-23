× Don’t tell Nancy Kerrigan to ‘break a leg’ on ‘DWTS’

We know what you meant Kristi Yamaguchi, but it was how you said it.

Prior to Monday’s premiere of “Dancing With the Stars,” former contestant Yamaguchi sent a message of support to fellow Olympian Nancy Kerrigan, who is competing on the reality show this season.

“So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan,” she tweeted. “Can’t wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg!”

So excited for you @NancyAKerrigan ! Can't wait to see you grace that ballroom floor, break a leg! 💃🏻#DWTS — Kristi Yamaguchi (@kristiyamaguchi) March 20, 2017

That would be fine had it not been for that whole kneecapping incident, remember? Just weeks before the 1994 Olympics, Kerrigan was clubbed in the knee as she left her practice rink in Detroit. Men connected to skating rival Tonya Harding were charged with the attack.

Harding plead guilty to conspiring to hinder prosecution and was later banned from professional skating.

Days after Yamaguchi’s tweet, social media still can’t let it go.

Kristi Yamaguchi told Nancy Kerrigan to "Break a leg!" on #DWTS and that's the level of petty I aspire to be. — Reggie Cunningham (@kidnoble) March 23, 2017

Kerrigan clearly took the message in the spirit it was intended and tweeted back a thank you to Yamaguchi.

Thank you so much Kristi! I'm excited to get this started said for the advice you had for me. this its a blast! https://t.co/MMagD7gLgw — Nancy Kerrigan (@NancyAKerrigan) March 20, 2017

It’s the latest in what has already been a somewhat strange intro to Season 24 of “DWTS.”

Earlier this week, professional bull rider Bonner Bolton put his arm around dance partner Sharna Burgess and ended up resting it on her crotch.

Some fans thought Bolton was grouping Burgess.

But she defended Bolton.

“Anyone who has the ridiculous idea that it was intentional…is straight up stupid. As in lacking the intelligence to realize it was innocent,” Burgess wrote in a tweet.

Loverz its #clapbackseason Lets talk about the awkward hand… actually since I've had #nipplegate already, lets just call it #handgate pic.twitter.com/yhdAQwlkfx — Sharna Burgess (@SharnaBurgess) March 21, 2017

Anyone who has the ridiculous idea that it was intentional…is straight up stupid. As in lacking th intelligence to realize it was innocent — Sharna Burgess (@SharnaBurgess) March 21, 2017

Former contestant William Shatner is trying to start a social media program to get contestant Nick Viall eliminated early.

It seems Shatner is not a fan of Viall, who is the latest man to hold the title of “The Bachelor,” and hasn’t been since Viall was on “The Bachelorette.”

“Watch Andi’s ‘Bachelorette’ season where he started this Viall journey,” Shatner tweeted to one person who asked why the “Star Trek” actor wouldn’t want to support Viall.

Watch Andi's Bachelorette Season where he started this Viall journey.🙄 https://t.co/kUTsPcT44n — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2017

Shatner offered up some disparaging remarks about the reality star and encouraged viewers to #DontVoteNick.

Leopards don't change their spots. Don't be surprised if he shows up again on paradise. I won't be. https://t.co/jqD1cQG423 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2017

Just a reminder that you can still vote for #DWTS online https://t.co/oNuVZPA3BZ Anyone but Nick. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2017

BTW as an early birthday present 🎁 #dontvoteNick https://t.co/oNuVZPA3BZ Yes, I'm awful-ly determined!😘🤣 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 21, 2017

In response, Viall tweeted a sad face emoticon to Shatner.

“DWTS” host Tom Bergeron tweeted an offer to broker a truce between the pair.