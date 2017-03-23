Deadline approaching for Hanover career and technical education summer camp

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — The deadline is approaching for Hanover County students who want to be apart of a summer program focused on technical careers.

Hanover County Public Schools is now accepting applications for the second annual Hanover Regional Governor’s School for Career and Technical Advancement (HRGS-CTA).

This summer from July 2-21, 2017 over at the University of Richmond, students will get the chance to learn from professionals what it’s like to work in the field.

From trips to Kings Dominion, movie nights, to events featuring guest speakers in the field, and even getting the chance to produce a project for business experts from hit show “Shark Tank”, this summer program is jammed packed with opportunities.

According to the program requirements, students must be high school juniors enrolled in one Career and Technical Education (CTE) course with a grade of “B” or better, and must be continuing the CTE program during their final two years in high school to apply.

Student applications for the HRGS-CTA must be mailed/post marked by Friday, March 31, 2017 to the following address:

Att:

Chandra Rhue

10307 Chamberlayne Road

Mechanicsville, VA 23116.

By Friday, March 31, 2017.

Click HERE for the application.