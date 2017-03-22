× Weekend Events: Farm at Maymont, Bowling for Boobs & More

RICHMOND, Va.–

The Farm at Maymont will open its barn doors Sunday, March 26 from 12 to 4pm after a year-long renovation project. The farm entrance and barn have been closed since mid-April 2016 for the construction. Projects include a complete renovation of the barn interior and additional outside paddocks; a new classroom building with two large rooms for educational programs and birthday parties; a new play area; expansion and structural improvements to restroom facilities; a new welcome area; a new hand-washing station; and an expanded parking lot. In addition, a rain garden and bio-retention area, funded in part by grants from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and the Virginia Environmental Endowment, will introduce guests of all ages to beautiful and creative ways to make a positive impact on the environment. This will be the first opportunity for the public to explore the new and improved facilities. The event also will include special activities and local food trucks. Guests can feed the farm animals, watch animal training with the goats, greet Percy the donkey, take selfies with the animals and a tractor, meet Richmond mascots including Nutzy the Flying Squirrel and Seymour the Friendly Dinosaur from C-MOR (Children’s Museum of Richmond), watch juggling performances by Jonathan Austin, ride a trackless train, adopt a Maymont animal, support the farm with an engraved paver, and more. The event is presented by Capital One. Details are available at www.maymont.org/farm-opening. For more information visit www.maymont.org or call 804-358-7166, ext. 310.

Bowling for Boobs – Raising funds to provide free mammograms to women who can’t afford them, that’s the mission of Reach Out for Life and “Bowling For Boobs” will help fund that project. The Event is set for Saturday, February 20 from 1pm – 4pm at AMF Sunset Lanes, 6540 West Broad Street. Bowling for Boobs will features a raffle with prizes that includes a one night stay at The Jefferson Hotel, (A Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond Award) including Sunday Champagne Brunch for two. The goal of Reach Out For Life is early detection of breast cancer for everyone without discrimination. Another event planned is Central Virginia Sporting Clays, Take a shot at Breast Cancer! April 23. For more information on Reach Out For Life and their events visit http://www.reachoutforlifeva.org/.

32nd Annual Church Hill Irish Festival, Saturday, March 25th, 10am-7pm and Sunday March 26th 10am-6pm, at 25th & E. Broad Street in Church Hill. There will be entertainment, children’s games, face painting and Irish-themed crafts, over thirty Irish vendors, food and refreshments will also be available. The children’s play area sponsored by “LINC”. The festival benefits several different charities: St. Baldrick’s Society and their fight against childhood cancer, the Church Hill Association, the Church Hill Crime Watch, Richmond Hill, Child Saver’s Clinic of Richmond, St. John’s Church, the St. Peter’s Meals Program, St. Francis Home, Stone’s Circle of Friends and many other neighborhood causes. Proceeds also benefit the historic preservation of St. Patrick’s Church, a “little church with a big heart” built in the 1850’s by Irish Immigrants to Richmond, and its outreach programs. A $5.00 donation will be collected at the gate. Sponsored in part by Guinness & Harp Beer and our friends at Loveland Distributing. Pets are not allowed, donation is $5. For more information, please email us or call 804-356-1093 or visit http://www.churchhillirishfestival.com/. The McShin Foundation will be hosting a Sober Section at this year’s event.