× UK Parliament building shut down after shots fired

UK police are investigating a “firearms incident” near the British parliament in London.

London’s Metropolitan Police said they were called at approx 2:40 p.m. to reports of an incident near Westminster Bridge.

It is being treated as a firearms incident and police are on the scene, police said on Twitter.

The BBC reports that a police officer was stabbed in the Houses of Parliament and was shot by armed police. CBS news described this entry way as a security checkpoint into the legislative building.

Reuters is currently reporting that 12 people have been injured. Reports are still coming in from this scene and this story will be updated with developing information.

CBS 6 is livestreaming video from the scene, and you can watch this here, or below.