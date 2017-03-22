Suspicious package deemed safe after Chesterfield businesses evacuated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Investigators have deemed a “suspicious package” safe after being examined by Virginia State Police Bomb Squad at a Chesterfield shopping center Wednesday evening.

Police said at 5:45 p.m. they received a call for a suspicious package at the UPS Store located in the Ivymont Square Shopping Center off Midlothian Turnpike.

A store employee told investigators a man walked inside the UPS Store and dropped off a package with gloves on. The employee thought the man was suspicious and called police.

When Chesterfield Police arrived on the scene they called Virginia State Police Bomb Squad to analyze the package further.

Two additional stores in the shopping center were evacuated while investigators examined the package.

Virginia State Police Bomb Squad ultimately determined the package was not a threat.