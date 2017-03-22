× School bus driver charged in crash outside Deep Run High

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A school bus driver was charged with failure to yield following an accident Wednesday morning at Deep Run High School in Henrico’s far West End.

“A Henrico County school bus with students on board was exiting school property when it struck a minivan that was traveling west on Twin Hickory Road,” a Henrico Police spokesman said. “The crash caused the van to overturn onto its driver’s side. There were no injuries reported by anyone involved.”

Police responded to the accident at about 7:40 a.m.

The bus was a “hub bus” taking students to specialty schools, a Henrico Schools spokesperson said.

Witnesses can submit photos or video here.