Protect Yourself From Poison

RICHMOND, Va. – All across America and here in Virginia, Poison Control Centers provide you with FREE and immediate access to health care professionals in the event of exposure or intake of potentially harmful substances. March 19th – 25th is Poison Prevention week and a great time to talk about this topic. Dr. S. Rutherfoord Rose, Director of Virginia Poison Control Center in Richmond gave us some insight on the “Make the Call’ campaign and how it can save a life. To reach the Virginia Poison Center you can call 1 (800) 222-1222. For more information you can visit http://www.poison.vcu.edu/