Mike Rhoades named VCU basketball head coach

RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU will officially name Mike Rhoades the university's new men's basketball coach during a Wednesday morning press conference at the Siegel Center.

Rhoades, 44, returns to VCU, where he served as an assistant coach and associate head coach from 2009-14. He spent the last three years leading the basketball team at Rice.

Rhoades began his coaching career at Randolph-Macon in Ashland after he played basketball and graduated from Lebanon Valley College in 1995.

He also graduated from the VCU's Center for Sport Leadership in 2002.

"As a Ram, Rhoades recruited and molded elite-level talent. He played a pivotal role in the development of future NBA players Briante Weber, Treveon Graham and Troy Daniels during his stint on Broad Street, and several others have enjoyed successful professional careers overseas," the university released in a statement announcing the hire.

Rhoades replaces Will Wade who left VCU after two years to accept the same position at LSU.

