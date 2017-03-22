× Man shows up to hospital with gunshot wound to face: Crime Insider

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Police are investigating after a man showed up to VCU Medical Center with a gunshot wound to the face, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

Those sources said police have not determined where the man was shot at this time.

Police are working to find out more information about the shooting.

