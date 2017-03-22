× Hello Kitty Truck rolls into Richmond on Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. – Hello Kitty fans, rejoice. On Saturday, the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck, described as “a mobile vehicle of cuteness,” will make its first visit to Richmond.

The truck will be at Short Pump Town Center, 11800 W. Broad St., from 10 a.m. until 8 p.m. The vehicle will be near the mall’s main entrance by Crate & Barrel and Pottery Barn.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck has been traveling nationwide since its debut at the 2014 Hello Kitty Con, a convention for fans of the iconic character produced by the Japanese company Sanrio.

The truck has made stops in major cities from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles.

The mobile cafe will be selling sweets and other items, including macarons, mini cakes and bow-shaped water bottles. According to Yelp reviews, treats cost around $15. Besides food, you can purchase souvenirs such as a Hello Kitty Cafe Truck T-shirts and mugs.

Because of the success of the truck, Sanrio opened the Hello Kitty Pop-Up Container in Irvine, California, last July.

The pop-up store, which will be there only for a year, was founded to spread “a message of happiness, friendship, and fun through yummy goodies and beverages featuring Hello Kitty and other Sanrio friends.”

For updates about the truck’s visit to Richmond and other cities, you can follow the venture’s postings on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

By Amelia Heymann/Capital News Service.

Capital News Service is a flagship program of VCU’s Robertson School of Media and Culture. Students participating in the program provide state government coverage for Virginia’s community newspapers and other media outlets, under the supervision of Associate Professor Jeff South.