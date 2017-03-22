× Details about new Carytown apartments emerge

RICHMOND, Va. — Fresh off purchases on West Broad Street and in Jackson Ward, a local development group has zeroed in on its next project.

Zac Frederick’s Crescent Preservation & Development Co. is planning a $5.5 million conversion of a former assisted-living facility at 3003 Parkwood Ave. into 32 apartments.

The company purchased the property for $1.7 million on March 15 – three months after The Parkwood vacated the 25,000-square-foot building in December.

“We saw an opportunity,” Frederick said. “It made sense to turn them into apartments.”

The project, dubbed The Parkwood, is set to begin in coming weeks, targeting completion by March 2018.

The Oxford Group, controlled by father-and-son Sonny and Carthan Currin, also are partners in the deal, Frederick said.

Sonny Currin is an owner of RX3 Compounding Pharmacy in Chester. Carthan Currin previously was with MB Contractors, and is a former director of economic development for Richmond.

The U-shaped, two-story building was constructed in 1941 near the intersection of Parkwood Avenue and Sheppard Street. It served as the Virginia Commission for the Blind’s executive offices from the 1940s to 1980, when it moved to Azalea Avenue.

The apartments will consist of studio, one- and two-bedroom units, Frederick said. Other amenities include 27 on-site and 16 on-street parking spaces, and green space for gathering places and grilling stations for residents.

Frederick said rent will be comparable to surrounding Carytown residential rental units, which range from about $895 a month for a studio to about $1,600 for a two-bedroom.

Continue reading on RichmondBizSense.com.