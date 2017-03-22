Come out and meet Secretariat’s great-great grandaughter at the Virginia Horse Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - The annual Secretariat Birthday Celebration at the Virginia Horse Festival is back, and Host Jessica Noll got a sneak preview of the highly anticipated event from Secretariat Tourism Manager LeeAnne Ladin. LeeAnne revealed that the festival will include celebrity appearances and autograph signings from the Secretariat Racing Team as well as a meet and greet with Secretariats great-great granddaughter Groundshaker. The Virginia Horse Festival takes place this weekend on Friday, March 24th through Sunday, March 26th at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell. For more information you can call 804-994-2800 or visit http://www.virginiahorsefestival.com

