Morning earthquake felt around Buckingham

RICHMOND, Va. — If you felt something go bump this morning, it was not your imagination. It was an earthquake.

The United States Geographical Survey (USGS) reported a 2.4-magnitude earthquake centered about seven miles northeast of Buckingham, Virginia.

The earthquake was reported at about 7 a.m.

No damage was reported.

Wednesday’s earthquake comes 10 days after a 2.3-magnitude earthquake rumbled parts of Goochland. It was centered about three miles northeast of Goochland Courthouse and not far from Oilville.