State Police bomb squad responding to Siege Museum in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. – Virginia State Police bomb squad is responding to the Siege Museum in Petersburg to investigate three cannon balls in the museum’s collection that may be live, sources tell CBS 6.

Those sources said those cannon balls are located in the basement of the museum.

The museum is located at 15 West Bank Street.

