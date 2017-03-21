× Richmond SPCA Dog Jog and 5K Run

RICHMOND, Va.–

The 15th Annual Richmond SPCA Dog Jog and 5K Run, Saturday, March 25, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Robins-Starr Humane Center, 2519 Hermitage Road, Richmond.

The day begins with a chip-timed 5K (3.1 mile) run/walk for people only, followed by a dog-friendly, leisurely one-mile Dog Jog. Throughout the morning, a pet-friendly vendor fair will take place at the Robins-Starr Humane Center, featuring a Kids’ Fun Zone and a Pets’ Fun Zone packed full of activities for the whole family. A breakdown of the days’ activities are:

8:00 a.m. – Richmond SPCA gift shop opens

8:15 to 9:15 a.m. – On-site 5K registration and packet pickup. Online registration and pre-event packet pickup on March 24 is encouraged

9:00 a.m. – Vendor Fair opens

9:30 a.m. – 5K Run begins

9:30 to 10:30 a.m. – On-site Dog Jog registration and packet pickup. Online registration and pre-event packet pickup on March 24 is encouraged

11:00 a.m. – Dog Jog begins, Richmond SPCA adoption center opens

12:00 noon Awards Ceremony begins, Sponsored by Invisible Fence Brand® of Richmond

For more information call 804-521-1300 or visit https://www.richmondspca.org/.