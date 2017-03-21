× Mike Rhoades expected to become next VCU coach

RICHMOND, Va. — Mike Rhoades, who served as an assistant coach under Shaka Smart, is expected to become the next VCU head men’s basketball coach, according to multiple reports.

“VCU expected to hire former assistant and current Rice head coach Mike Rhoades to replace Will Wade,” ESPN college basketball writer Jeff Goodman reported.

“I’m told it’s done. Mike Rhoades will be VCU’s next coach,” CBS college basketball writer Gary Parrish added.

“As long as he signs the papers, sources telling CBS6 sports the same thing,” CBS 6 sports director Lane Casadonte said. “[A] formal announcement expected tomorrow.”

Rhoades, who just completed his third season leading Rice University’s men’s basketball team, would replace Will Wade.

Wade, who worked with Rhoades on Smart’s coaching staff, left VCU after two years to become head coach at LSU.

Even though nothing official has been announced regarding Rhoades, former VCU star and current NBA player Briante Weber expressed his excitement on Twitter.

“Welcome Home Poppa Rhoades,” he wrote. “We missed you.”

Welcome Home Poppa Rhoades @CoachRhoades We missed you 🙌🏾 #Ramnation — Briante Weber (@Sir_deuce2) March 21, 2017

Rhoades coached at VCU from 2009 – 2014. Before his time at VCU, Rhoades coached basketball at Randolph-Macon College in Ashland.