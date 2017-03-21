× Luncheonette Northside to open in Brookland Park neighborhood

RICHMOND, Va. — A Shockoe Bottom restaurant is taking a ride to Northside for its second location in three years.

The Luncheonette is preparing to open in the Brookland Park neighborhood at 10 E. Brookland Park Blvd., confirmed owner Brad Barzoloski.

Called Luncheonette Northside, the eatery has taken over the 1,800-square-foot space left vacant from Streetcar Café’s closure last fall. Its arrival is the latest sign of continued interest in the neighborhood from developers and local businesses, some of which have dubbed it the next Church Hill.

“There is a lot happening in the area, and we feel like this is going to be a much needed addition to this neighborhood,” Barzoloski said.

It’s the group’s first expansion outside of its 850-square-foot Shockoe Bottom digs at 104 N. 18th St., which opened in 2014.

Barzoloski said the Northside location will begin delivery and pick-up service within 1.5-miles of the eatery in coming months, and he hopes to open the dining portion by summer.

The restaurant signed a lease for the space March 17, Barzoloski said. Broker Sara Williamson of Colliers International represented the landlord, Nehemiah Community Development Corp.

“I drove past the space, saw the sign and called Sara,” Barzoloski said. “Just looking at the space, I knew that I wanted to be down here.”

