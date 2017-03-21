2 teens charged with nearly a dozen charges in Chesterfield, Hanover

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two teens have been arrested and charged with nearly a dozen breaking and entering and grand larceny charges in Chesterfield and Hanover Counties. The charges are in connection to incidents from January 16 through February 9, 2017.

Isaac Sweeney and a 16-year-old juvenile face the same charges in relation to the same incidents.

Both teens have been charged with five counts of Grand Larceny in Chesterfield and one count in Hanover County. They are facing five counts of breaking and entering with intent to commit a felony in Chesterfield County.

Sweeney and the juvenile also face additional charges of destruction of property, credit card theft, and burglary in Hanover County.

The suspects are accused of being involved in the following crimes in Chesterfield and Hanover:

Jan. 16: Attempted burglary in the 14300 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Jan. 18: Burglary in the 14300 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Jan. 22: Burglary and motor vehicle theft in the 600 block of Johnston Willis Drive. A 2017 Chevy Tahoe was stolen.

Jan. 30: Larceny from motor vehicles in the 10600 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Jan. 30: Burglary in the 10600 block of Midlothian Turnpike.

Jan. 31: Larceny from auto in the 10500 block of Trade Court.

Feb. 2: Burglary in the 1500 block of Koger Center Boulevard.

Feb. 9: Burglary and motor vehicle theft in the 600 block of Johnston Willis Drive. A Ford SUV was stolen.