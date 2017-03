Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. - Over 40 million Americans report having some degree of hearing loss, making it the third most common condition behind arthritis and heart disease. Wayne T. Shaia, MD from MEDARVA stopped by our studio to walk us through common ear issues and how his practice treats each condition. For more information you can call 804-288-3277 or visit http://www.shaiamd.com

