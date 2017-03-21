× Police investigate Hopewell High threat

HOPEWELL, Va. — An investigation is underway after a threat to Hopewell High circulated on social media.

The threat warned of a shooting at the high school on Wednesday.

“Please know that we are investigating this situation in full partnership with local law enforcement and will keep you fully informed as our investigation progresses,” a Hopewell Schools spokesperson posted on Facebook Tuesday morning. “We sincerely appreciate the active role our community has taken in bringing this matter to our attention. As always, the health and safety of our students and staff is our highest priority.”

