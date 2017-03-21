High school baseball coach in need of equipment receives big surprise

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RICHMOND, Va. – The John Marshall High School baseball team has been in desperate need of equipment. So much so, Coach Brent Butler recently went to Facebook to ask the community for donations.

Coach Butler said a lot of students don’t have essentials like gloves, cleats and bats because they have never played baseball.

“They want to learn, they want to get better,” said Butler. “Some of them have never played baseball and I’ve seen them make great strides since we first started.”

The new coach said he seen a positive response since asking for the community’s support.

“I just put a Facebook post out and people started responding and we’ve been slowly getting things in that have been really helpful,” said Butler. “It’s been really beneficial so far.”

Once CBS 6 saw the post, Lane Casadonte, with the help of Union Bank and Trust, wanted to pitch in and surprise Butler with a gift card to buy much needed equipment.

“We know you have gotten some things and that helps, but we wanted to help as well,” Lane told Coach Butler. “This is a part of our CBS 6 Gives program. It’s $500. Please take that, and use it as you see fit.”

“I appreciate this so much man. It’s going to be real beneficial and can get some more things that we need to be successful,” he said.