Men arrested for murdering Spotsylvania woman found in car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. -- Two men were arrested and charged in connection to the 2015 murder of Heather Ciccone.

The 21-year-old Spotsylvania woman was found shot in her car, parked outside a home on Piney Branch Road, about 30 minutes from her Spotsylvania home.

Joshua Christopher Williams, 29, of Spotsylvania, has been indicted for First Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder and Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony charges, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

Jonathan Julian Vejarano, 28, of Spotsylvania, was also charged with First Degree Murder, Conspiracy to Commit First Degree Murder, Use of a Firearm in the Commission of a Felony and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, according to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

Both men are in jail.

The relationship between the men and Heather Ciccone, if one existed, has not yet been released

"For the past 15 months detectives have worked hard with the assistance of the several local jurisdictions to bring the case before a grand jury," a Spotsylvania Sheriff's spokesperson said, "Since this is an ongoing investigation, we will not be discussing evidence presented to the Grand Jury."

This is a developing story. Submit a news tip here.