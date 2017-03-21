Fort Lee solider found dead in barracks was 19 years old

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT LEE, Va.– Fort Lee officials identified the soldier found dead in his barracks room Friday afternoon as 19-year-old Pvt. Marcus Varela, of Pecos, New Mexico.

Varela was assigned to Echo Company, 16th Ordnance Battalion, where he was training to be a wheeled vehicle mechanic.

The soldier was discovered on the Fort Lee Army Base at 4:37 p.m., according to a Fort Lee spokesperson. No specifics about the death have been released at this time.

The cause of death remains under investigation by the Fort Lee Army Criminal Investigation Division.