2 inmates arrested on drug charges inside Chesterfield County Jail

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. – Two women have been arrested for drug related charges that include distribution and possession of a controlled substance inside the Chesterfield County Jail.

Jennifer Spicer, 35, of Cumberland, has been charged for distribution and possession of a controlled substance as well as possession of chemical by prisoner.

Investigators said the charges are in connection to an incident on February 8, 2017.

“As a result of an investigation Spicer, who was in jail on unrelated charges, was found to have possessed and distributed Suboxone to another inmate,” the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Suboxone is a medication for the treatment of opiate dependence such as heroin addiction.

The other woman arrested in the investigation was April Kennedy, 37, of Colonial Heights.

She has been charged with possession of a controlled substance, a felony punishable with a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $2,500.

“As a result of an investigation Kennedy, who was in jail on unrelated charges, was found to possess Suboxone that she received from another inmate,” wrote the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office.

Spicer is facing a maximum of up to 55 years in prison and a fine of up to $505,000 if convicted of the three felony charges. She is currently being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail and is due to appear in court on May 10, 2017.

Kennedy is also being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail and will appear in court on the same day.