‘Team Change’ mentors meet in Highland Springs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A group of women working together to help children in Highland Springs affected by missing black fathers due to mass incarceration held a kick off event Sunday afternoon.

The story was recently profiled by reporter Melissa Hipolit in a CBS 6 Problem Solvers Investigation.

The Team Change group gathered at the New Bridge Baptist Church.

They brought together a variety of mentors, including members of area police and fire departments as well as black fraternity members and other mentors from the Greater Richmond area.

Team Change continues to move their efforts into the larger community.

If you would like to join "Team Change" and volunteer to be a mentor to a child in Highland Springs, email Melissa Hipolit, who was a guest speaker at the event, and she will put you in touch with the team.